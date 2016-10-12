LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Two main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s legislators for Dowa East and Kasungu East constituencies, Chimwendo Richard Banda and Nkhumbize Kandodo Chiponda respectively have been accused of threatening the party’s district chairpersons’ calls for emergency convention.

The duo were named in the ongoing trial in which some of the party’s district chairpersons are calling for an emergency convention following President, Dr. Lazurus Chakwera alleged ‘raping’ of the MCP constitution and other accusations leveled against him that the party is losing direction in its affairs.

Not only that the group also accused MCP leader of nepotism, claiming that the majority of positions in the party are held by people from Lilongwe where Chakwera also comes from.

On Tuesday, four concerned district leaders drawn from Mchinji, Dedza, Kasungu and Dowa testified in the case in which the two lawmakers were named as conduit of threats the latter were receiving to pressurize them to withdraw the charges in the case against the party.

Kasungu East chair lady Irene Banda told the court that legislator Banda went to her house one day forcing her to sign a document which she was not aware of.

The chair Lady disclosed that upon sensing Chimwendo’s venture, she did not signed the document the development which angered the lawmaker who eventually threatened her.

Banda went further exposing legislator Chiponda who told her not attend the Tuesday court proceeding arguing that her stance on the case will warrant the lawmaker’s total dismissal in MCP National Executive Committee (NEC).

She alleged that Kandodo assured of sending her MK4, 000 through Airtel Money which the latter did not know its purpose. Chiponda’s attempt proved futile as Banda was already in Lilongwe to testify the case in the court.

The concerned Kasungu East chairlady was responding to defense counsel on whether she was part of signatory to the two letters; one calling for convention and the other dismissing such calls.

“My Lord, I am not a signatory to the letter that alleged that our committee in Kasungu East dismissed the call for convention. That signature isn’t mine because I don’t know how to write. I usually use my thumb as signature to any official papers when that service is needed.

“My Lord, here is my voting national identity card which has a thumb as witness that the signature am seeing here isn’t mine. I think this is the same document honorable Chimwendo wanted me to sign.

“We are calling for this convention in order to correct mistake that have been committed by the entire NEC. We are doing all this on our own”, Banda assured the court.

However, there were contradiction of statements between Dowa district chairperson (Sellan Banda) and his secretary (Tembo) on who attended the Salima meeting where all concerned district chairpersons produced a petition of calling the party’s emergency convention.

Earlier court appearance, Sellani disclosed that he attended the meeting while his secretary (Tembo) contradicted saying he was the one who attended the Salima meeting as Sellani was reportedly sick.

The Maravi Post caught up with Wesley Namasala, the lawyer representing the district chairpersons on the prospects of the case considering on different version of testimonies of his clients, who was optimistic of the case as more witnesses were coming to testify.

Wapona Kita, a lawyer representing MCP said the defense team was tight lipped with readiness on anything that comes ahead.

On the alleged party’s lawmakers act of intimidating and threatening district chairpersons, Eisenhower Mkaka MCP’s Second deputy Secretary General who was also at the court disputed the claims saying the latter have no moral grounds in the matter.

When asked as to why the party could just bow down to pressure on the convention calls, Mkaka hinted that there was no substantive grounds for such a calling hence the party want the court to finally determine on the future of the matter.

Meanwhile, the High Court Judge Mkandawire who was presiding over the cases has adjourned the matter to October 31, 2016 when another district chairperson is expected to testify.