Residents of Karonga, the northern district of Malawi, are living in fear following reports that three notorious criminals who were in the police custody escaped on Tuesday.

One of the criminal who has escaped was arrested after being found in possession of a gun while others were deadly thieves.

According to our reliable source, the incident occurred around night hours and that the police have already launched a man hunt.

“I can confirm to you that three notorious criminals have escaped from our custody on Tuesday night. The three escaped through the roof but as of now we have launched the man hunt,” said our source.

However when contacted, Karonga Police Officer in Charge (OC) Sekani Tembo said she was out of her office while the district police spokespersons were not answering their mobile phone calls.

This is the second incident at the premise for the arrested people to escape but authorities are not coming up with alternative solutions.