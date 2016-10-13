One of the country’s renowned and veteran radio broadcaster who was also the Executive Director of Maziko Radio Station Davies Mussa has died on Wednesday after collapsing.

According to information confided to Maravi Post, Mussa collapsed at home after he returned from work.

“He was just fine in the morning; he even reported to work and well discharged his duties without any complaint. However, he collapsed at his own home after the work,” said our source.

His family rushed him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he was pronounced dead.

Mussa was a former Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) presenter in

the early 90’s popularly known as ‘Adadie’ and carrying popular morning program Tazuka sitiziwa anzanthu.

Details for the burial are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Malawians have already started paying their tributes