ZOMBA (Maravi Post)—We have been overwhelmed with requests for the actual points students have scored during the recently released MSCE exams subject by subject and their totals.

Lucky enough, our team have managed to access the grades register right from the headquarters of the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) in the country’s old capital city of Zomba. This is where you will see grades of candidates in every school across the country.

We though it wise to bring this information to your attention for it is importance in two ways:

Firstly, you will know how your child performed and more importantly, you will have an idea of how schools are performing; whether to transfer your son or daughter to a better school more especially when it comes to private schools.

Ladies and gentlemen, the document is in Microsoft Access and you can download it by clicking HERE.

If this message comes when downloading (Google Drive can’t scan this file for viruses.

2016 MSCE PASSFAIL.mdb (97M) exceeds the maximum size that Google can scan. Would you still like to download this file?) Just click download anyway. By the way, you need quite good internet connection for it is a large file.

QUICK INSTRUCTIONS FOR YOU TO SUCCESSFULLY CHECK THE RESULTS AFTER DOWNLOADING

MICROSOFT ACCESS is not just like Microsoft word where every jim and jack can easily use. So for the less computer literate ones, please follow the below instructions for you to check the names.

When you open the downloaded document—Microsoft Access—double click it where you are seeing 2016 PASSFAIL.

After that, a window will open where you will be seeing such information like “regional name,” “Centre name,” “Student ID,” there you will see a drop down arrow; Click it, unselect the option “select all” and the, select again the region of your choice, that is where the school is.

For example, if you want to see results for Luwinga CDSS, then you will select Northern Region, thus under Region.

Under District, you will also see a drop down menu; and then deselect all just like you did above and select in this case “Mzuzu Urban” where Luwinga CDSS is located. Then Select the Centre name, thus the school in question which in our case is Luwinga CDSS. You are done and see the results, that are where the points of the candidates subject by subject and their total points in the best 6 subjects are for this school.

To avoid confusion, you can close the document and restart again, if you want to check the results for other centers. Don’t save anything when it asks you to save otherwise you risk tampering with the commands assigned and you will end up not accessing more results.

Your feedback will be much appreciated.