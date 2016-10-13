Standard Bank will partner Malawi’s internationally acclaimed painter and exhibitionist Elson Kambalu for the ‘Blue Mingoli’ Music concert scheduled for November 5, 2016 at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Unveiling Kambalu of Art House Africa, Standard Bank Head of Marketing Thoko Unyolo said the partnership is in line with this year’s Blue Mingoli theme of “More than Music.”

She said Kambalu will lead other artists under Art House Africa to exhibit a collection of paintings and sculpture during the concert, which is now in its fourth year.

“We are proud to have Kambalu and Art House Africa at this year’s show. This is one of the benefits of this show the aim of which is to promote artistic works beyond music,” said Unyolo.

For his part Kambalu said the partnership is a great opportunity for the artists to showcase their talent.

“I would like to thank Standard Bank for this opportunity to be part of the show. The approach is quite strategic and it will go a long way in bringing awareness to the great work that artists are doing in the country and possibly open new markets for the artists who will exhibit,” said Kambalu.

He said patrons should expect to see a quality exhibition as Art House Africa will bring together a list of prominent artists who have achieved a lot in their careers in the country and across the world.

“Malawian art is changing and maturing. Our presence will enable these forms of art (music, drawing and painting) to merge and be appreciated together. It is a break-through for many artists who will exhibit as they will be exposed to a larger community that may not normally visit art galleries,” he said.

South African’s Multi-Platinum award winning songstress Zonke Dikana is the headline artist for this year’s Blue Mingoli. Malawi’s contemporary gospel artist Patience Namadingo will share the stage with Zonke.