Malawi’s premier mobile phone company, TNM today underlined its commitment of promoting the girl child education through a four -year scholarship fund for the underprivileged secondary school girl students.

The mobile phone company in 2015 set up the fund through a local NGO, Advancement for Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) and spends K7 million annually in scholarships to 20 students across the country.

Speaking at St Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba when he presented a cheque for 2016/2017 scholarships, TNM’s Head of Southern Region Francis Mwamadi said the sponsorship was the fulfillment of TNM’s commitment to promote access to quality basic education for underprivileged girls in the country.

Mwamadi said the scholarship fund which was launched in 2015 is administered by Age Africa, an organizations that works to help accelerate access to education for the underprivileged girls, will take the beneficiaries up to Form Four.

“Through the initiative, TNM is keeping its promises of contributing towards the contribution of girl child education. This will ensure that the girl child, irrespective of her background is given access to education. TNM, itself being a Malawian company wants to see to it that girls’ access to basic quality educated is not affected by whatever circumstances,” said Mwamadi.

Mwamadi said lack of financial support has remained a great challenge for most girls in the country to complete education resulting into early marriages.

“In Malawi and across Africa girls fail to complete secondary school education due to various barriers ranging from poverty, gender inequality, and traditional stereotypes as a result they are forced into early marriage,” he said.

Age Africa Executive Director Getrude Kabwazi commended TNM for showing passion in promoting education among girls saying the support really address the challenges initially faced by the beneficiaries

“Age Africa’s vision is that all girls in Africa should have equal access to education. What TNM is doing is not providing Malawian girls with education but also empowering them economically and shaping them into becoming responsible citizens will contribute positively to the socio-economic development of their country,” she said.

The scholarship covers school fees, uniforms, school supplies, books, boarding supplies (blankets, suitcase, and dishware) at the boarding schools.

Recently, TNM also unveiled the Hope for the Blind 2016/17 Academic Year Scholarship Program worth K2.8 million for 17 students with visual and hearing disabilities.