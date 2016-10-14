LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-President Peter Mutharika has appointed Justice of Appeal, Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC as the Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) effective Friday, October 14, 2016.

Dr. Ansah who once served as Attorney General (AG) during the late Bingu wa Mutharika reign comes barely three months after MEC commissioners were appointed in June this year.

In a press statement signed and released by George Mkondiwa, Chief Secretary on Friday, and made available to The Maravi Post says the appointment is with immediate effect.

President Mutharika appointed the commissioners based on power conferred upon him by Section 4 (1) of the Electoral Laws of Malawi.

The commissioners including Mathanga, a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member, a former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) board chair Moffat Banda, former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) deputy governor Mary Nkosi, former Livingstonia Synod moderator and current Ekwendeni Mission Hospital principal administrator the Reverend Clifford Baloyi and the Reverend Killion Mgawi, who has served Nkhoma Synod as a minister for 53 years besides being its first general secretary.

Others are former diplomat Yahaya M’madi of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Linda Kunje of Peoples Party (PP) while Elvey Mtafu is the only old member who has made it into the new team.

The appointment of the new commissioners was received with mixed reactions as some quarters of the society praised Mutharika for being gender sensitive while others accused him of being biased saying it is dominated by ruling party members.