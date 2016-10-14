LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police at Kanengo in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody a community policing leader for murdering a villager who was suspected of stealing assorted items in shop.Kanengo police station deputy spokesperson Salome Chibwana has identified the deceased as Ganizani Mickson while the suspect is Madalitso Makiyi.

Kanengo Police Publicist Chibwana told the Maravi Post that the suspect committed the crime at Chembe village in the rural Lilongwe when he personally hacked the deceased’s head with a Panga knife.

Chibwana added that Makiyi’s action was under surveillance of the village chief’ who ordered to kill Mickson as he was deemed to be a hard core criminal in the area.

“The late Mickson is reportedly to have stolen assorted items in a certain shop and was on the run till Sunday when community policing members apprehended him at Area 50. The deceased was later brought back to the same village.

“Upon arrival at the village, village chief ordered the killing of Mickson as he was regarded as a hard core criminal who was causing havoc to residents. Eventually, Makiyi, community policing leader hacked the deceased and was buried in the nearby bush without villagers’ acknowledgement”, said Chibwana.

The police publicist further said the deceased remains were exhumed and postmortem revealed that the death was due to serious head injuries.

She said, “The police have arrested Makiyi and they are hunting for the village chief and other community policing members who are at large. We are surprised with the community’s mob justice when all in all the deceased had no criminal record with the police.

“We are therefore appealing to the general public not to take the law in their hands but rather hand over whoever is suspected to have committed a crime.

The suspect, Makiyi, 24 who hails from Botha village, Traditional Authority (T.A), Mtema in Lilongwe district, will appear before court to answer murder charges.