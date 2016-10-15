Presidential Press Secretary at official Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Mgeme Kalilani on Saturday admitted that he lied to Malawians that President Peter Mutharika will be back home on Sunday at 1:00 PM through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

This follows the report issued by the Chief Secretary to government George Mkondiwa that the first gentlemen will be home at 15:00 PM on Sunday.

According to Kalilani, most of Malawians are not serious when it comes at keeping time hence his decision.

“There is no changing of time here; the exact time is 15:00 PM and not 1:00 as I said. What you should know is that I did it deliberately to say that,” said Kalilani.

Kalilani disclosed that his aim was to make sure that Malawians arrived at the scene in time especially because of their late coming behavior in such events.

“Malawians always comes 2 hours late when invited to such events, therefore when I said the President will arrive at KIA exactly at 1:00 PM I knew that they will be there at 15 hours which is the official time,” he disclosed.

The development has raised mixed reactions to Malawians in the social media as some are describing it as an insult while others say there is something fishy.

Mutharika left the country on 13th September, 2016 to attend the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in America but he never returned up to now despite the end of the meeting.

The development raised suspicion among Malawians that the President may be critically ill but government through the Minister of Information Rev Malison Ndau trashed the allegation saying Malawi President Peter Mutharika is fit and that his delay was because he was meeting with important people.