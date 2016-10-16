LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The High Court in Blantyre has put on hold its decision to re-instate the fired Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to give chance to Lawyers for the defendants to hear their side of the story. The High Court made a default judgment due to absence of the defendant to enter their defense. As per Malawi Civil Procedure rules, the Court, has in the interest of justice, ordered that the matter should come before the chambers for hearing within 21 days.

This therefore means that NEC Member Felix Jumbe, senior party official Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma and suspended MCP Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and veteran party member Joseph Njobvuyalema remain fired and suspended pending hearing of the mater.

In the stay order ruling made available to The Maravi Post, MCP lawyer Wapona Kita argued that the earlier determination was not based on merit saying no summons were served on the defendants to enable them to enter defence.

“Upon hearing from the defendants and upon reading the affidavits in support, it is hereby ordered that the execution of the default judgment dated 7 of October 2016 herewith stayed on conditions that the defendants file an application to set aside the defaulted judgment”, reads the stay order.

The storm in MCP seem not to calm down as district chairpersons of the party want Chakwera to call for an emergency convention to sort out what they are calling leadership problems.