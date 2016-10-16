LILONGWE (Maravi Post)— There was jubilation among Malawi ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres when they saw their president alive at Kamuzu International Airport disembarking from a plane on his return from United States of America where he attended this year’s United Nations General Assembly.The President, seemingly not well, with his right hand noticeably not functioning, was quickly whisked to his official vehicle enroute to Kamuzu palace. There was no press briefing.

The conduct of the president may confirm rumors that he was indeed not well.

“APM has arrived back home but with a totally strange appearance, he is greeting people using his left hand which is unusual, he can’t wave using both hands but left only with difficulties, the whole right hand can’t move,” remarked political activists Gerald Kampanikiza.

The cadets were in the past weeks silenced by social media gurus who launched propaganda after propaganda that the president was critically ill. Others even said he was dead much to the displeasure of the party cadres.

The propaganda was fueled by the black-out of information regarding the President’s whereabouts in USA.

Yesterday, the cadets marched in protest of social media gurus damaging reports about the health of the president.