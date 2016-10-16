MZUZU-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)s ward councilor for Chibanja ward in Mzuzu, who allegedly defiled three school girls in a row, has been denied bail.

Senior resident magistrate Meja Mbewe made the ruling when the suspect Charles Mlogera appeared before court in Mzuzu on Friday.

Magistrate Mbewe observed that Mlogera needed to remain in police custody in order to protect him from an irate mob and the victims relatives who have saliva for his blood over the incident.

Although the suspects lawyer, Diverson Kadziphatike pleaded with the court for his release citing that he has a decent job to serve the community and that he would not run away, Magistrate Mbewe refused to grant him freedom over security concerns.

This means that councilor Mlogera will remain in police custody until all security concerns are addressed while waiting thorough investigations on the matter are done.

Mlogera is allegedly to have made the three girls drunk at a drinking joint before booking a room at a lodge where he managed to defile each one of the girl; two aged 16 and one aged 15.

Councilor Charles Mlogera who hails from Kanjati village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district, is answering a charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.