After months of selection process and preliminary competitions, the best of Malawi’s heritage ambassadors are scheduled to parade before judges who will finally determine who, among them, owns the finest fits to cut the crown into her purse.

Miss Heritage is an outstanding cultural-biased global pageant which aims at allowing women to promote preservation and marketing of cultures across countries to help boost tourism among other ends. Since its inception, Miss Heritage has been dedicated to promoting cultural heritage, international cultural awareness and community pride.

The Malawi finals are slated for November 4, 2016 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the country’s capital – Lilongwe.

The event will provide a platform where outstanding, young females, will have the opportunity to display their artistic skills, intelligence, confidence, cultural pride & leadership in order to further advance themselves in society as well as raising the profile and working alongside our official charity programmes.

The event will also help in community cohesion ahead of cultural exchange between Malawi and other countries who will be participating in the global finals in Republic of South Africa.

The competition started in July 2016 across the country to find finalists who will perform in this grand finale. All preparations and hype in the contestants have raised the bar of expectation sufficiently high and the ligning of celebrity judges, artists and VIP’s attending to witness the crowning of the winner, promises of a very high profile event.

The statement issued by Miss Heritage Malawi Public Information Officer (PIO), Negracious Justin indicates that the event is prepared with full life.

“This will not just be another contest but an evening of glamour with a range of performances hosted by top media personalities. Guests will see an amazing show with the final contestants showcasing their talent, bringing out each finalist’s individual cultural-oriented research findings and personality attributes in the local culture plantation”, Justin briefed.

The Country Director, Maynard Chizavare is expected to jet in on Saturday, October 22 from South Africa where he is based, to make sure no cable stay loose. Chizavare who has years of event management experience and multi-disciplinary skills shares a vision to offer diversity, multiculturalism, and a unique blend of professional qualifications and has promised to make this event an interesting one.

“We aim to deliver, and excel the Miss Heritage Pageant Malawi brand to the next level. Our backgrounds, and working with partners with years of knowledge and experience will no doubt demonstrate our commitment in hosting exceptional event. At the same time we look forward to meeting everyone who participates, gets involved and attends the finale,” he said in his statement.

According to Miss Heritage Malawi Executive Director, Tadala Chihana, the country selection process saw a wide range of applications from across the Malawi ageing from 18 to 30 yeas old, being a major success with support and backing from various partners, institutes and organisations.

The Miss Heritage Malawi crew also include Mirriam Mtambo who is the pageant’s Creative Manager.