Officials of Kasungu National Park has on Monday disclosed that they have confiscated 18 illegal firearms from the poachers and arrest three in the process.This comes at a time when government and other African Parks joined hands to restock some game reserves with animals.

Confirming the development to Maravi Post, Kasungu National Park head of operations Ndaona Kumanga said most of the said guns are locally made.

“We have indeed confiscated 18 firearms from the poachers and have arrested 3 suspects. The arms are now at the police station together with the suspects for further investigation,” said kumanga.