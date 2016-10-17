A form one male albino student at Masongola Secondary School in the eastern city of Zomba has gone missing officials have confirmed. According to the Deputy Headmaster of the school John Mphedwa, the student Overton Mike was last seen on Saturday with friends at Matawale Township in the same city.

Mphedwa said they are working hand in hand with the police to find about his whereabouts.

“He attended classes on Friday as usual and on Saturday he was with his friends in the morning and we discovered about his missing when he failed to turn back home on the same day,” said Mphedwa.

Parents for the student also confirmed to Maravi Post but said they have already reported the matter to Police.

“This is the second day but we don’t know where our child is and we are therefore asking the police to help us,” said the parents.

Eastern Region Police Deputy Spokesperson Joseph Sawuka while confirming of the development was tight lipped to make further comments saying “it will jeopardize our investigation.”

Some quarters believed that the student was abducted by albino killers as has been the case with others in the past.