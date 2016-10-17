LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s political analyst- Ernest Thindwa and human right activist-MacDonald Sembereka have strongly asked Malawi government to consider sending President Peter Mutharika back to hospital abroad to seek further medical attention after it was observed during his Sunday arrival that he has a numb and heavily swollen right hand.

Thindwa and Sembereka made the call through Zodiak Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBS)’s Views Triangle aired on Sunday evening.

The duo’s request came barely hours after President Mutharika arrived in the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe from a long month United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sunday, whose right hand remained motionless.

Mutharika arrived at KIA with resounding cheers from supporters of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), heavy police presence and government officials.

After alighting from a private jet which he took almost a few minutes upon landing to come out, Mutharika waved the crowds with his left hand.

The President proceeded to greet the welcoming officials who lined up on the red carpet airport runway including State Vice President Saulos Chilima, Secretary to a President and cabinet George Mkondiwa, senior minister Henry Mussa among others.

Mutharika never addressed the media and was quickly whisked to his official vehicle enroute to Kamuzu Palace, leaving the cloud grapping with questions as to what happened to the President’s right hand motionless.

This unusual incident vindicated social media reports that Mutharika was taken ill that he underwent shoulder operation hence his long stay in the USA.

But Minister of Information Malisoni Ndau who is also government spokesperson disputed the claims arguing that the President was in robust health.

But both Thindwa and Sembereka accused the DPP government of playing with the number one citizen’s life whose health was at risk.

The duo observed that it was inhuman to force the President to come back home when sign of his health was not appealing.

“DPP government has the tendency of concealing important information regarding to President’s health. They did the same to the late Bingu wa Mutharika lying to us that he was sick while all in all was flown to South Africa when was dead.

“This is not surprising to what is happening to Peter Mutharika. Everyone has seen themselves that the President was ill upon arrival from the USA. This defeats the tenancy of transparent as the President is for all Malawians not the party”, said Sembereka who is also a board chairperson for CEDEP.

Thindwa concurred with Sembereka; “If government is to spend huge sums of money on the health of our President be it sending him abroad for further medical attention, Malawians will not have problem with that than exploiting the same funds for nothing.

“All what we are asking is that whoever is close to the President has to advise him to seek for further medical treatment. The constitution is very clear when matters of this nature rise that automatically the vice president takes over until such a time the latter is recovered. Therefore forcing him to come home while in pain is injustice to the nation”.

Reacting to whether Mutharika was ill upon arrival, Information Minister Ndau failed to give more details on the matter saying state house was in better position arguing that he was not present the time the President was arriving home.

Ndau who is reportedly in South Africa for official duties added his boss will address the nation at an opportune time when all details of the USA trip will be known to the public.

More revelations from Local Political activist Elana Moyo which Maravi Post has partly verified

“Mutharika always raises both hands as he lights from the plane. Alternatively he uses the right hand as Bingu did always, but never left hand.

The president’s right hand is numb and immobile. He waved using the left hand and greeted people with the same left hand. His operation in the groin area is the problem.

Mutharika’s right side of his face is still swollen from the after effects of the operation.

His chest is bulging from under because of heavy sedation. He had an extra layer of surgical cloth underneath plus a catheter with extra dressing for his wounds.

Four doctors had earlier arrived from a mysterious plane three hours before Mutharika’s plane and they quickly dispatched to Kamuzu palace.

Mutharika traveled with three medical doctors in the Qatar airways chartered jet. The doctors attended to him all the way for complications which also affected the landing time of the plane in Malawi.

The doctors injected him with heavy pain killers upon landing of plane. Mutharika took longer to alight from the plane as the doctors worked on him and his attire for the brief public stunt.

Mutharika was quickly whisked away from KIA Saulosi chilima was seen confiding with Chisale and agreed that he doesn’t stand too long and should quickly be rushed to Kamuzu palace. DPP politburos were warned of side effects of the two major operations in the head and groin.

Mutharika’s long month stay abroad raised the level of uncertainty in the country which is already in economic and political turmoil coupled with daily power blackouts, water shortages and allegations of government corruption.