LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The country’s local activist Dan Msowoya has on Tuesday strongly condemned Malawi Police services for arresting human rights Activist Billy Mayaya following his intention to conduct a peaceful demonstration on persistence and shameful electricity blackout.The condemnation comes barely hours after Mayaya was cornered at Area 18 roundabout in the capital Lilongwe before the kickoff of his demo.

The police rounded up Mayaya and two others, bundled them in a police vehicle and whisked them away.

A dozen of protesters who wanted to take part in the demonstration left the scene immediately while complaining that human rights in the country are now under threat as citizens can’t exercise their right to demonstration.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed of the arrest saying Mayaya was conducting demonstration without permission. It’s not clear yet clear where he has been taken to.

But activist Msowoya told Zodiak radio that the arrest was unfortunate and uncalled for arguing that it was against tenents of freedom of expression which is enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Msowoya challenged the police to execute their duties in a professional manner saying that Mayaya being an experienced protest match organizer had followed the law to the latter before taking up to the streets.

The country is currently grappling in economic and political turmoil coupled with daily power blackouts, water shortages and allegations of government corruption.