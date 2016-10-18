After arriving in the country on Sunday, President Peter Mutharika will on Friday 21st October, 2016 going to hold a press conference on Malawi government’s engagement at the 2016 United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), Maravi Post can reveal.According to the press statement dated Tuesday 18 October, 2016 and signed by the Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson to the President Mgeme Kalilani, the press conference will take place at the

Kamuzu Palace at 14:00 PM.

“State house is informing the general public and members of the press that His Excellency Professor Author Peter Mutharika shall on Friday the 21st of October, 2016 hold press conference,” said the statement.

This will now be the first event for Mutharika to conduct after postponing the National Identity Cards (IDs) launch on Wednesday 19, 2016 where he was supposed to attend.

In a separate interview, Mgeme Kalilani trashed the allegation that Mutharika is ill and that he was on Tuesday taken back to America for medical checkup secretly saying “the President is at State house in

Lilongwe.”

Mutharika spent almost a month in America after attending UNGA without a known reason, a development which raised suspicion among Malawians that their first citizen was sick.

This was also proven during his arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Sunday in Lilongwe as he was failing to greet or wave the crowd using the right hand.