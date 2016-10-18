The Malawi human rights defenders have on Tuesday join hands demanding the Police to release the country’s renowned and fearless activist Billy Mayaya.Mayaya was arrested by the Police over his anti-electricity blackouts and water outage protest at area 18 round about in Lilongwe.

However, some of the Malawi human rights activists including Dan Msowoya have described Mayaya’s arrest as unconstitutional and political.

“We want Police to immediately release our friend because there is nothing wrong he has done,” said Msowoya.

“Demonstration is part of every citizen right to express his or her concern especially if it is not violent, so with the case of Mayaya there was nothing wrong or else the Police have another case against him,” he argued.

Karonga youth activist Steven Simsokwe asked the Police to be professional when carrying out their duties and desist from politics.

“This shows that the police were just influenced by the ruling political party officials especially with the aim of protecting their image,” said Simsokwe.

However, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said Mayaya was arrested because of organizing unconstitutional protest.

“Yes, Mayaya is in our hands after we arrested him in the morning. This is because he organized his demonstration without permission, which is against the section 108 of police Act,” said Kadazera.

For almost a month, the country has been experiencing persisted blackout and water shortages but government as well as the two responsible companies have so far failed to come up with a solution.