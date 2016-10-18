As part of Mother’s Day celebrations, Malawi’s premier mobile network and ICT service provider TNM its proudly announces the donation of medical equipment worth K6 million to Mangamba health centre in Machinga.The equipment has been purchased with proceeds from TNM’s mobile money service, Mpamba Trust Fund.

Speaking during the handover, TNM Mpamba Trust Fund Board Chairman Jabbar Alide said the donation demonstrates company’s commitment in reaching out to the needs of many Malawians and the company was deeply concerned with the current situation at the facility.

“Today’s contribution is unique. It’s Mother’s Day celebration, a special occasion when we celebrate motherhood. This occassion has accorded TNM Mpamba Trust, as a responsible corporate citizen, an opportunity to reflect on the plight of our mothers,” said Alide.

Alide said the health sector especially maternal health is one of the key focus areas for TNM’s Social Responsibility Policy which among other key areas includes support of vulnerable groups, response to Disasters and Emergencies and education.

He reaffirmed TNM’s commitment in assisting government in the provision of quality health services in the country especially in rural areas.

“Giving birth is supposed to be a moment of joy and pride but such has been a luxury of the preserved few. Majority of mothers in rural areas face difficulties to give birth let alone care for their babies as health centres face an acute shortage of maternal equipment and medical facilities needed at prenatal and postnatal stages that is why TNM Mpamba Trust decided to give mothers in this area a special Mothers’ Day gift in form of Maternal supplies,” he said.

Magamba Health Centre in charge Willard Rubeni thanked TNM for the donation saying it will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges affecting the facility.

“This is happy moment for the people of Senior Chief Liwonde because of this timely donation. The hospital every month on average assist 194 pregnant women and we have been failing to provide quality services because we had little equipment but now people can afford a smile,” said Rubeni.

Located 75 Kilometres from Liwonde, Mangamba health centre serves a population of over 23,000 people from the districts of Machinga and Mangochi

The equipment donated comprises of 10 hospital beds, 10 hospital mattresses, 10 Cellular blankets, 10 bed sheets, 9 Baby weighing scales, 3 stretchers, 3 Instrument trolleys and 2 bicycle ambulances.

Other institutions that have benefitted from the Mpamba Trust Fund include the Majete Health Centre in Chikwawa, Kamuzu Central Hospital High Dependency unit and Ntchisi District Hospital.