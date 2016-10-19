TNM, the official mobile telecoms and ICT partner for this month end’s Sand Music Festival is pleased to announce a 20% discount for tickets bought through its mobile money service, Mpamba.Announcing the offer, Senior Manager (Consumer Services) Madalitso Jonazi said the offer is in line with TNM’s objective to support the country’s arts, culture and tourism sector which the Sand Music Festival provides.

“Through this limited offer, TNM has made it possible for many people to buy tickets at an affordable price. Our hope is that this will help increase patronage to the concert and the bigger the audience, the better for the good of Malawi’s arts and tourism,” Jonazi said.

Jonazi urged Sand Music Festival lovers to hurry as the offer is limited.

“What our customers and those willing to register on Mpamba need to do is to visit designated TNM shops or Agent across the country and get the tickets at a discount prize as limited tickets are on offer.The whole idea is to appreciate our customers and demonstrate that we are a smart network that enables them feel great about their social life,” he said.

Registered Mpamba customers are required to dial *444#, select 3 for payments, select 5 for other payments, enter wallet number (0888 477 777), enter Reference (SANDFEST),enter amount (20,000),confirm transaction and enter Mpamba PIN.

Customers will be required to redeem the actual physical ticket that from designated TNM shops (Blantyre (Shoprite Shop), Lilongwe (Game Stores Shop), Mzuzu (Shoprite Shop), and Salima shop upon producing proof of payment and they will use this as entry pass to the event.

Customers will start redeeming the physical tickets from selected TNM shops from Monday, 24th October 2016 to 27th October 2016.

Meanwhile the organizers for the event have released full line-up of the artists which features Diamond as the main headliner and other international artists set to perform include Zambia’s General Kanene, Organised Family and Zuhle Ngidi, a member of group known as Trademark famed for the hit Shumaya.

The show is slated for Livingstonia Beach in Salima from October 28-30 and TNM pumped in K10 million to assist with the organisation of the event.