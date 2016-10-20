The Amnesty International as well as the international community has been asked to issue a travel ban on Paramount Chief Kyungu of the border districts of Karonga and Chitipa for being a dictator.This is according to a document compiled by the youths in the northern region through their organization called Power of Peace Network dated 19th October, 2016 in Mzuzu.

According to the document, Kyungu who was once in exile during the one party system era violets the rights of the citizens by his power.

“We are asking you to issue a travel ban on Paramount Chief Kyungu apart from taking prompt steps to make sure that the Chief changes his ill behavior,” read the document.

The three page document is signed by Ipyana Nthakomwa, Harris Kanelemuka and Fanwell Simwaka also reveals some of the dictatorial behavior of Paramount Chief Kyungu.

“He is posing a threat to lives of young activists, he also chase religious and civil servants anyhow in his area especially if they are not of his tribe. On top that, he monopolizes a lot of things,” added the document.

The Mzuzu based youths also threatened to deal with the chief in their own way especially if he will not changing his ill behavior saying “we are now tired of him.”

Paramount chief Kyungu is yet to issue a comment on the matter.

Recently, Kyungu also asked the Malawi Police Service to stop referring offenders to the court of law and start unleashing corporal punishment on them.