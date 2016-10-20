The final berth of the 2016 TNM-sponsored ladies golf tournament tees off this Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) with over 70 golfers ready to tee off.BSC Lady Golf Captain Connie Muguvu-Karuku said all is set to wrap the 2016 ladies tournaments in style with attracting prizes lined up for winners.

“We are expecting a field of 70 golfers comprising of ladies, juniors and some men. We are very grateful to TNM for their financial support as it has helped to develop the game for ladies,” said Karuku.

Karuku said the TNM’s sponsored tournaments have contributed to the growth of ladies golf section.

“The BSC ladies` golf section grew by 11 members. The TNM sponsorship has helped grow the ladies’ golf section. More women are now coming forward,” she said.

She expressed optimism that 2017 will be more exciting for lady golfers as BSC Ladies section strive to develop professional golf among ladies in the country.

“The year was a spring board into greater possibilities. Malawi lady golfers have potential of being `golfers on note` in the Southern Africa region. With more partners like TNM, 2017 will be a success story,” she said.

TNM’s Chief Officer, Consumer Services Daniel Makata said TNM is happy to have contributed towards the development of ladies golf.

“TNM as a Malawian company is always committed to support sporting disciplines in the country and as the company is very happy that the sponsorship has lived to its objectives of growing ladies golf in Malawi,” said Makata.

The tournament will be played on medal scoring format. The first tournament was played in February with second tournament played in July.

TNM’s sponsorship is worth K3 million