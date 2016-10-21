Organisers of the 2016 Miss Blantyre beautypageant have organised a Pre-party bash taking place at the Basement Club in Blantyre today.Chairperson of organisation Daniel Ngwira said the pre-party bash is a reprise of last year’s concept where the pageant brings together patrons from various walks of life to get to interact with the Miss Blantyre team.

,This is a reprise of last year’s concept where the pageant brings together patrons from various walks of life to get to interact with the Miss Blantyre team, the final contestants and of course a fusion of performances and a twilight of catwalk and professional photo shoot led by the contestants themselves,” said Ngwira.

According to Daniel Ngwira, Chairman for Miss Blantyre, they have organised this year’s pre-party with the objective to bring together fans to appetize them for what they have organised in this year’s Miss Blantyre contest.

“There will be a fusion of Urban Music, Rap battles, Dancing competitions, Catwalk challenge and of course a disco to light up the night.We will use this event as the first public platform to interact with our fans. We believe as role models, our contestants should prepare to meet people in various places and demonstrate class and integrity” said Ngwira.

He said young and upcoming Afro-pop Artist Lcee real name Light Chiwandawill be launching the 2016 Miss Blantyre theme song titled Miss Blantyre Moto.

“Apart from Lcee, there will also be other urban artists performing to spice up the night,” he said.

For his part Lcee said he takes this as a rare privilege to perform towards such huge an audience and would like to use his act to push messages of positivity about the girl child, a vital fact that aligns with the Miss Blantyre theme; keeping the Girl Child in School.

The Bassment bash event is part of the build-up activities to the glamorous Miss Blantyre 2016 contest scheduled for the Friday night of 4th November 2016 at Comesa Hall.

This year’s Miss Blantyre theme iskeeping the Girl Child in School and contestants are challenged to live up to the theme and customise their participation along the same.

According to the organisers this year’s Miss Blantyre event will attract artists to like Lulu and Mathumela band, the MwiniZinthu star Blaze, Nesnes, LCee, Sil C, Queen B, Poetry from Hudson Chamasowa and Pinky Ice as well as Comedian Mr. Jokes.