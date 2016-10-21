Irate villagers surrounding Chimwanza Primary School in Mulanje, the southern border district of Malawi, have on Friday morning destroyed school properties worth millions of Kwachas as they tried to chase medical doctors who they branded ‘blood suckers’, officials have confirmed.According to the District Education Manager Greciam Masuta, there was poor communication on the part of Parents and villagers on the ongoing screening exercise of elephantiasis disease in all primary schools in the district by a team of medical doctors.

Masuta said the community suspected that the doctors who were correcting blood samples from the pupils together with the headmistress Florida Kachovala were ‘blood suckers—indeed Satanic agents.

“We indeed failed to communicate to the community about the exercise. As you know that Mulanje is one of the districts in the country affected by elephantiasis disease and a team of medical doctors from the district launched the screening exercise in all primary schools,” said Masuta.

He said the corrected blood samples from the pupils were for testing but the villagers suspected that the team was Satanic.

“They have destroyed a lot of school properties and as of now we have temporarily shut down the institution while the headmistress of the school is at her home village waiting to be transferred.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Grecian Ngwira confirmed that they managed to disperse the irate villagers but said they are yet to arrest anyone involved in the fracas.