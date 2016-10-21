Fellow Malawians,

Today I convened a press conference at Kamuzu Palace where I explained in detail my trip to the 71st United Nations General Assembly.

Besides outlining the key meetings and engagements I had while in the USA, I also took the opportunity of my meeting with the media to update Malawians of the strides we have taken as a country to post notable development while addressing our challenges in the short term.

Contentious among the issues under spotlight were food security, portable water, power outages, the economy and my health as exhaustively discussed in public spaces for the past three weeks.

Our government is working tirelessly to ensure that there is enough food for every Malawian. To the 6.5 million people who are in the vulnerable bracket, we have managed to source enough cereal on top of having assurances of 274, 106 metric tonnes, way above what we estimated.

To the rest of the population Admarc has been empowered to purchase enough grain which will be sold at a reasonable price. On water problems people are facing especially in urban areas, my government is in the process of initiating new water supply systems for Lilongwe and Blantyre cities.

After completion of the Lake Malawi Water Supply system and the Mulanje Mountain Water Supply Project persistent water shortages in these two cities and surrounding districts will be eradicated for good.

I also reiterated the need for Malawi to have an efficient and strategic modern road network to spur economic development. We are in the process of constructing a robust road network across the country to aid lasting development in imitation of how great economies like Germany and United States developed.

I also took it upon myself to quell the unnecessary rumours about my health. I hope you all appreciated how healthy I look. I will continue carrying out my duties to develop this country together with anyone who so wishes.

May God bless Malawi!!