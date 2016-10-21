MWANZA- (MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the southern and border district of Mwanza are keeping in custody a 35 year-old woman for killing fellow wife over jealousy issues.Mwanza Police Station Spokesperson, Edward Kaunda has identified the deceased as Elita Goveta Mtuwati, aged 62 while the suspect is Edina Moffat Mtuwati—both married to Elenimo Mtuwati.

The police publicist Kaunda told The Maravi Post that the suspect Edina committed the offense on Tuesday this week at 17:00 hours when Elita who happened to be the first wife visited the suspect house (the second wife) upon learning that the husband would spend the night there.

Kaunda said there has been tensions and quarrels after Elenimo married Edina as second wife in August this year.

“It was until this day when the duo went into a fierce fight after the deceased learnt that the husband was to spend the night at the second wife house. The incident happened at the suspect house whose houses are very close to each other.

“On Tuesday this week at around 20:00 hours, Elenimo went into the house for a sleep leaving Edina doing some households chores outside. As the husband was sleeping the two women started pouring insults at each other and later a fight broke up.

“Eventually, Elita fell down and went unconscious. Edina left the deceased in a fatal state and entered her house and narrated the incident to her husband on what had happened.But the Elenimo didn’t do anything then they both went asleep”, said Kaunda.

He added that in the following morning at around 0600hrs, the deceased’ son, Yonasi went into the mother’s house found Elita lying down in a pool of blood near the rubbish pit and with a deep cut on the head.

“Yonasi then reported the matter to Mwanza Police who later rushed to place and took the body to Thambani Health Center where postmortem revealed that Elita died due to head injuries which resulted to loss of blood”, said Kaunda.

Edina Moffati Mtuwati who hails from Mtuwati village, Sub Tradition Authority (STA) Govati in Mwanza district will appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.