Minister of Information Rev Malison Ndau on Thursday reacted to the critics of President Peter Mutharika’s challenging Malawians to come up with final decision on Friday after the press briefing.Mutharika, who is 76 years old, is suspected to be critically ill after failing to greet or wave the crowd at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Sunday when he was coming back from America.

However, Information Minister Ndau while insisting that the First Citizen is enjoying a robust health at state house said today ‘Friday’ will be a judgment day to Malawians.

“As government, we are maintaining our stand that Mutharika is fit but to those spreading news that he is not fine let them prove it on Friday,” argued Ndau.

According to Ndau, Malawians are ready to ask the president himself if he is fine or not.

Meanwhile, some human rights defenders in the country have asked the President to take leave for medical attention.

Speaking to the media, one of the renowned human right activists Rev Richard Sembereka asked the government to immediately identify an independent group of medical doctors for Mutharika.

Despite having physical signs that the President is sick, government has been denying the allegation and threatened to arrest anyone found spreading it.