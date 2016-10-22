Malawi Queens coach Griffin Zagalo Saenda has released his final ten ladies squad that is expected to leave for Australia on Monday to take part in this years Fast5 Championship scheduled to kick~Off next week Friday.There were 22 players in camp and Saenda has dropped 12 players.

Some of the notable names who have been dropped include evergreen shooter Sindi Sniper Simutowe,towering goalkeeper Lauren Ngwira, Beatrice Mpinganjira and Alinafe Kamwala.

Simutowe was dropped after failing to recover from her ankle injury.

The list expected to carry the Malawi flag include foreign based Mwawi Kumwenda,Towera Vinkhumbo,Bridget Kumwenda andbGrace Mwafulirwa.

The following is the whole squad

Shooters

1. Mwawi Kumwenda.

2.Joyce, Mvula

3.JaneChimaliro

4.JessicaSanudi

Attackers

5.BridgetKumwenda

6.TakondwaLwazi

7.ThandieGaleta

Defenders

8.ToweraVinkhumbo

9.Grace Mwafulirwa

10. Joana Kachilika