Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to people of Kasungu Central to vote for the Party’s candidate Jonathan Kayafa Tembo in the next two weeks to come by-elections if the social -economic challenges Bunda Ward face are to be solved.Chakwera made the speech Sunday during a political rally the party organized at Kasungu Secondary School grounds in the district.

He said the ruling party leaders have no love for the people at heart because they are busy enriching themselves than addressing problems of their people hence an MCP councilor can do.

Chakwera was reacting to appeals which the senior chief Kantchembere made when welcoming the party leader that MCP leadership must work hand in hand with government to eradicate acute food shortage and water crisis that have hit the area.

Kantchembere also asked MCP to provide major maintenances for Kasungu Secondary and LEA primary School blocks whichhe said are in ruins following lack of security fence and strong winds which ripped off the learning facility roof sometime in September this year.

But Chakwera said the problems the people face are self inflicted because they paid deaf ears when he advised them to vote for his party in the last General Elections.

People instead opted for ruling party’s councilor Bernard Theu .

Theu passed on in July this year.

The development has forced Malawi Electoral Commission to administer by-elections to fill the vacancy and provide people of the area a second chance to elect councilor of their choice to represent them at local council level on the development of their areas.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s secretary General Ecklen Kudontoni has parried away accusations from MCP leaders remarks saying there is no truth. He said the Democratic Progressive Party cares and vowed his party will defend the seat.