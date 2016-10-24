LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s President Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday took a swipe at Presindent Peter Mutharika for failing to provide lasting solutions to country’s social-ecomomic woes in the past two years he has been in power.

Chakwera further branded Mutharika as “Ntchona” (vernacular word that refers to a person who once stayed long in a foreign land) saying he has no clue to end the ailing economy the country is going through currently.

MCP leader’s remarks come barely few days after Mutharika addressed the nation upon arrival from United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) a week ago.

Mutharika’s arrival was marred with reports of his health as his right hand was visually motionless.

Although government spokesperson Malisoni Ndau lied to Malawians that the President was enjoying robust health, Mutharika himself through the press conference accepted that had an operation on his hand.

But addressing the rally at Kaliyeka ward in the capital Lilongwe which was aimed at selling out the party’s candidate Richard Banda for November 1, 2016 by-elections, Chakwera accused Mutharika for lacking vision to end the nation’s woes.

Chakwera cited unstopped electricity blackouts, food, water and drugs shortages which have worsened under Mutharika’s watch.

He then bashed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led Government of stripping assets and bankrupting not only ESCOM but even other parastatals.

“Malawi is currently in this deep crisis of hunger, blackouts and acute water shortages due to lack of leadership. These challenges are necessitated by our own making. We need a President who can separate party politics and government businesses.

“As long as DPP is in power, nothing will work for Malawians as those entrusted with power are busy stealing hard earned taxes. This is a reason people here should vote for an MCP candidate than these non-performers”, said Chakwera.

The MCP President went further asking Mutharika to explain to Malawians why the Head of State is maintaining the Health Insurance Policy in United States of America.

“This is a clear testimony that the President has no trust in his country’s health care system that is why all his children are in USA. As Malawians do you really believe that this kind of a person can develop this country,” said Chakwera.

On the internal wrangles rocking the party, Chakwera said MCP is now very strong than ever before.

He therefore sent a stern warning to MCP members to avoid being used by the ruling elites.

“We are becoming strong because Malawians have seen that DPP has failed to run this country.

“I know how much money are you getting, I know where you are meeting, one day I will not hastate but to reveal all the clandestine deals of double standards that you are doing,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera and his Vice President Richard Msowoya have been campaigning in all areas where they will be elections.

On November 1, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will conduct by elections in areas across the nation including Kasungu Bunda ward, Lilongwe Kaliyeka ward, Dedza Bembeke ward and Zomba Sadzi and not forgetting Mchinji south Constituency.