The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson on finance in Parliament Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi said his almighty party has strong evidence on the K3 billion project aimed at destroying their President Lazarus Chakwera.Dzonzi made the claim on Sunday during the ‘Tiwuzeni Zowona’ program on Zodiak radio.

According to Dzonzi who is also the MCP law maker for Dowa north, the project is being carried by the party’s disgruntled group.

“We have enough information on the project which is aiming at destroying MCP, other political parties know that Chakwera will win the 2019 general elections hence the installation of the project,” said Dzonzi.

“Don’t you wonder where the party’s disgruntled group source millions of kwachas for organizing press conferences or the court expenses?” he asked.

According to Dzonzi, a normal woman cannot say bad things concerning her husband through the window of his male neighbor bedroom despite having some internal wrangles saying in the house arguing such a scenario signifies one and one thing only that your wife now belongs to the neighbor.

“Have you ever seen Chakwera or any MCP member speak at MBC radio and TV for more than 20 minutes? It’s only these disgruntled members doing this.

If they are indeed MCP members, we don’t expect them to go to MBC radio or TV which is champions the ruling Democratic Progressive Party propaganda,” he argued.

Despite failing to name the project’s funder and the group carrying it, Maravi Post understand that Dzonzi was referring to DPP as the funder and a group led by Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma as the ones implementing the project.

Meanwhile, Dzonzi said his party is going stronger everyday despite the project.

He said MCP is the only hope for Malawians to deal with the country’s hunger and economic crisis saying “DPP has failed.”