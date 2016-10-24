BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)— Veteran politician Gwanda Chakuwamba has died, Maravi Post has learnt.According to official information, Chakuwamba breathed his last at Adventist Hospital in the country’s commercial city of Blantyre around noon.

He has died at the age of 81.

Chakuwamba served in different ministerial portfolios in the one party state which was for 31 years managed by founding president Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

He was also a hot contender of the Malawi presidency when he stood under the Malawi Congress Party ticket and later under Mgwirizano Coalition. He lost both elections.