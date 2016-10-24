NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost) – Unknown thugs in the central district of Nkhotakota on Sunday brutally murdered a 25-year old motor bike taxi owner without apparent reasons.

Nkhotakota Police Station Spokesperson Williams Kaponda has identified the deceased as Sekelani Bemberezi who was found in pool of blood lying lifeless on the banks of Liudzi River after being repeatedly stabbed with a knife.

The police publicist Kaponda told The Maravi Post that unknown robbers mercilessly murdered the motorcycle taxi owner operating at Mwansambo Trading Centre before going away with it.

Kaponda said the deceased was last seen in the afternoon of Saturday October 22, riding his Rico motorbike with a customer.

“Sadly, he was found dead the following morning with knife wounds. When police visited the scene, discovered that the deceased was repeatedly stabbed and the knife used was found there.

“Postmortem conducted by Mwansambo health Centre medical personnel has established that the death was due to loss of blood after being stabbed.

“We are therefore assuring the public that police have launched a man-hut to bring to book the perpetrators. They have further asked the general public to report any suspicious relating to the matter”, said Kaponda.

The late Sekelani Bemberezi hailed from Mbondoma village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kasakula in Ntchisi district.