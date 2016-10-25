LATE CHAKUAMBA’S FUNERAL PROGRAMME

In recognition of the enormous contribution he made to this nation, late Gwanda Chakuamba will be accorded a funeral with full military honours.

Meanwhile, the Chakuamba family has advised that the burial ceremony will take place on Friday, 28th October 2016 from noon at Chinyanje village, Traditional Authority Mulolo in Nsanje District.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 26th October 2016, the body of the Late Chakuamba will at 9:00 am be taken from College of Medicine Mortuary for viewing at COMESA Hall where it will lie in state until 12:00 noon on Thursday, 27th October 2016.

The body will then be taken at 13:00hrs on Thursday, 27th October 2016 to Nsanje for burial on Friday.

Born on 4th April 1934, late Chakuamba died on Monday, 24th October 2016 while receiving medical attention at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

Government joins all Malawians in extending condolences and great sympathies to the Chakuamba family and the nation on the loss of this brave nationalist.

May his soul rest in peace.

Hon. Malison Ndau, M.P

GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON &

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY