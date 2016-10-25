The Malawi Salvation Army Church has yesterday donated bags of maize to 1500 households in four group headmen in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu and Kilipula in Karonga district.

Speaking during the donation, Mathews Tulombolombo said the Church has put aside K90 million towards the procurement of relief food to the affected families.

He said 3500 households are expected to benefit from the program which is under the food and security project.

“This is part of our project, we want to save the lives of the needy people as a Church,” said Tulombolombo.

“Each household received 50 kg bag of maize, 5 kg of beans, two litres of cooking oil and 5 kg of maize seeds among other items,” he added.

He said as a Church, their aim is to make sure that the affected households stands on their own.

In his remarks, Karonga Youth for Justice and Development Executive Director Steven Simsokwe described the church as the savior of the residents.

He attacked other organizations that are just enriching themselves at the expense of the poor people.

“Many organizations are just eating money at the expense of poor people. However, it is only Salvation Army Church that is doing the needful,” said Simsokwe.

Through the Water and Sanitation project, the Church has drilled 17 new boreholes and rehabilitated many others as well as constructing modern toilets in public places.