K5million grand prize still up for grab

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has conducted the first monthly draw of its ongoing “Za Bhoo” promotion which aims to reward customers with different exciting prizes.

Speaking during the draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM’s Senior Manager Consumer Services Madalitso Jonazi said since the launch, Za Bhoo promotion has received overwhelmed response from the customers.

“Since we launched this promotion in September as TNM we very happy with response from the customers which demonstrates that the promotion is living to its objective of exciting customers while awarding them with cash and other prizes,” said Jonazi.

Jonazi said the promotion was launched to demonstrate gratitude for the support TNM is receiving from customers and interact with them.

“TNM continues to grow phenomenally in both terms of coverage and customer acquisition and we felt obliged to reward our customers for contributing towards business growth,” he said.

He encouraged TNM customers to continue participating in the promotion and able to win different prizes that include fridges, smart screens among others.

“Apart from the designed prizes, TNM subscribers also get rewards in form of TNM-TNM free talk time minutes for every recharge above K100 during the promotion. The aim is to make sure that each and every customer gets rewarded for choosing the premium network,” he said,” Jonazi added.

During the draw Mundandeni Phiri a bus conductor from Mzuzu and Fred Elia a business man from Mulanje walked away with Samsung upright fridge and 43b inch smart TV respectively.

The grand prize for “Za Bhoo” promotion is cash amounting to K5 million and other prizes. During monthly draw TNM is dishing out one upright fridge and a smart TV.

To enter the promotion, TNM subscribers are required to recharge with scratch cards of K100, K200, K500 and K1000 respectively and stand a chance to win various exciting prizes for Za Bhoo Recharge & Win, SMS QUIZ to 9090 to Subscribe to TNM General Knowledge Quiz and stand a chance of winning in the weekly and monthly draw for Za Bhoo TNM Quiz or respond to an SMS prompt and SMS WIN to 9090 to check if they have won an instant mystery prize for Za Bhoo Instant Mystery Prize.

The promotion runs from September to November 2016.