Irate youths in Karonga, the northern border part of Malawi, have asked President Peter Mutharika to immediately fire their Karonga north Member of Parliament (MP) from his position as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as well as the country’s deputy minister of defence over his leaked nude video saying the legislature is a disgrace to them.

The development comes amid report that Mutharika may visit the district between 3 and 4 November, 2016.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, one of the group’s leader Amos Mkandawire said a part from being disgrace to the citizens, Ghambi has also been misusing the area development fund.

“We shall petition the President when he will be here in early next month. We want Ghambi to be fired on his position as the party’s national deputy treasury as well as the country’s deputy minister of defence,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire said the minister’s behavior will mislead the youths if he continues holding the position.

While concurring with Mkandawire, Brown Kayange said there is nothing in the district or his area that the deputy minister has done.

“At first he was deputy minister of education but most of the learners are still learning outside classes and without qualified teachers,” wondered Kayange.

“This MP has been misusing the Constituency Development Fund by enriching himself. So firing will make him change from his behavior,” he added.

Recently, Presidential spokesman and state house press secretary Mgeme Kalilani told the media that Mutharika will act on Ghambi when the report is represented to him.

The law maker is believed to have sent his nude video clip to a wrong person which later went viral on various social media.

However, Ghambi distanced himself from the nude video which he claimed was doctored by his enemies.