A 30 years old man Iraq Mlauzi who was a public secondary school teacher at Maghemo in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi has died due to alcohol, officials have confided.According to report, the development occurred on Tuesday around 10 pm at Nthula Witule drinking point in the district.

The report says the deceased took too much bear without eating anything during the day.

“He came here around 8:30 am, drinking bottles of special up to 10 pm without food,” said the eye witness.

“When the owner of the bar wanted to close, the decease failed to move and then collapsed. We tried to force him to take porridge after noticing the problem but we failed,” they added.

The man was then taken to Karonga main hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Police and education authorities confirmed the development.

The deceased hails from Nkhata bay the eastern district in the northern region.