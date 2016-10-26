Almost half of the students at Mzuzu University in the northern city of Malawi are going back to their respective homes following a strike by both academic as well as support staff.The strike follows permission the workers got from the Industrial court to withhold their labour.

According to information from management, students who will remain on campus should expect to use their own resources.

“There is no any reason of staying on campus” said some of the students who are going home.

The academicians and support staff are demanding 35 percent salary increment.

Meanwhile, government is yet to issue a comment on the matter but one student said that “it is more likely that government will not entertain the bizarre demand of these lecturers considering the fact that government itself is broke.”