LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Centre constituency David Bisnowarty has rescued a hailstorm victim who is also a widow at the outskirt township of Kauma in the capital Lilongwe.Bisnowarty donated roofing materials worthy MK100, 000 to Margret Frank whose house roof had blown off last week Wednesday leaving her together with six children homeless.

In an interview with The Maravi Post after donating the items, Bisnowarty challenged the community to plant more trees to address the adverse effects of climate change like heavy winds which the area is so exposed to due to lack of trees.

The lawmaker emphasized the need for his constituents and the nation at large to devote their time and energies on developmental issues than politics.

He added that everyone has a role to play in building the city with little resources at disposal than leaving the responsibility to government alone.

“We have a big issue of global warming that is affecting the world. Kauma is one of those areas affected because it doesnt have enough trees. There are a lot of winds and storms that are destroying houses here.

“If communities plant more trees we wont be facing such disasters. Prevention is better than cure. But we are certainly not doing enough to address the challenge.

“Although, last year we planted about 5000 trees but its not only about plant trees, its about building better houses that can withstand such disaster.

“We must also devote our energies and time on building infrastructure in areas that are within the city. Instead of us being so focused on politics all the time, we have to change our mindset to developing the country”, said Bisnowarty.

Christopher Jere, block leader for the area, admitted that much of the disaster in the area are happening due to the lack of trees.

Jere therefore said the community is working along the clock hand in hand with their legislator to address the challenges.

On her part Margret Frank, the roofing materials beneficiary expressed gratitude for the support the lawmaker rendered to the family.

Margret said the donation was timely considering that rainy season was fast approaching which could worsen her family life.