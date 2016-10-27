Click, post, like and share. That’s what TNM customers are busy doing this week as they look forward to the Sand Music Festival on the beaches of Lake Malawi in Salima. Six of them now stand a chance to win free ticket the festival, which blasts off this Friday.

TNM Senior Manager (Consumer Services) Madalitso Jonazi says as the official telecoms and ICT partner of the Sand Music festival they are offering six tickets to those lucky customers who interact more with the telco’s social media platforms namely Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“To stand a chance of winning, customers on Twitter need to take a picture or compose a tweet showing why they Love Malawi with the hashtag #tnmSAND and most retweets wins, on Instagram they need to take a picture that shows why they Love Malawi – hashtag #tnmSAND and most Likes Wins. On Facebook we have a quiz to excite the inquisitive minds, and most posts and likes stand a chance of winning a ticket,” Jonazi said.

Jonazi said TNM has decided to extend the Sand Music Festival buzz and fever to its customers on social media as one way of appreciating their love of music and tourism, which the festival deliver on one platform.

“As the Sand Music Festival gets underway this Friday, six of most frequent and active Social Media friends will be there to enjoy music, beauty and the sun bath that the festival will offer to fans. TNM will be there to share the fun with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNM’s offer of a 20 % discount for tickets bought through its mobile money service, Mpamba, is still valid until Thursday, October 27th.

“Through this limited offer, TNM has made it possible for many people to buy tickets at an affordable price and convenient. Our hope is that this will help increase patronage to the concert and the bigger the audience, the better for the good of Malawi’s arts and tourism,” he said.

To buy tickets on Mpamba, registered Mpamba customers are required to dial *444#, select 3 for payments, select 5 for other payments, enter wallet number (0888 477 777), enter Reference (SANDFEST),enter amount (20,000),confirm transaction and enter Mpamba PIN.

Diamond is main headliner and other international artists set to perform include, Jamaican’s Turbulence, Zambia’s General Kanene, Organised Family and Zuhle Ngidi, a member of group known as Trademark famed for the hit Shumaya.

The show is slated for Livingstonia Beach in Salima from October 28-30 and TNM pumped in K10 million to assist with the organisation of the event.