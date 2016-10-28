A renowned Evangelist Shadreck Wame was Thursday night hacked to death by thugs at his own home in Salima, Maravi Post can reveal.

Confirming the development to our reporter, Salima Police spokesperson Gift Chitowe said the police are hunting for the suspects.

According to Chitowe, the houseboy to the deceased who is believed to have connived with the robbers is also at large.

“Evangelist Shadreck Wame has indeed been hacked to death by unknown thugs who connived with his houseboy on Thursday night and as I am talking we are hunting for them,” said Chitowe.

It is reported that the deceased went to verify what was happening at his maize storeroom after hearing a strange sound where he met his fate.

This was the second time for the man of God to be victimized by his own workers as his estate tenants stole his gun and 17 rounds of ammunition in January this year which was later recovered by the police.

Wame, who was also the Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation preacher, will be remembered because of his uncompromising gospel of repentance.

Shadreck Wame was born in October, 1940 and hailed from Salina district.