LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has been caught in executive extravagance for buying himself a MK100 million (US$100,000) vehicle when the country is going through tough economic challenges.

The Presidents luxurious top-of-the range Lexus has been bought when over 6.5 million Malawians are in dire need of food this year.

According to the Weekend Nation, the posh car manufacturers website and websites of other vehicle dealers, the car price was ranged around US$90,000 (MK70, 000 million) but it can be pegged at US$100 000.

The purchasing of this car contravenes the 2016/2017 national budget allocation towards state house which was MK5.3 billion as there was no indication that Mutharika would replace the fleet of his convoy.

But Mgame Kalirani, presidential press secretary has defended his boss’s extravagance arguing that the purchase of the said vehicle was approved by Parliament in 2015.

Kalirani disputed claims that the buying of the posh car was insensitive saying the president needed the new vehicle as the latter was too old.

He added that Parliament approved this expenditure which allowed state house to procure eight vehicles but the president, noting the economic conditions prevailing in the country, only procured one vehicle.

“The reason the vehicle has been bought is because the fleet of the presidential convoy is very old, as old as 10 years old and this was becoming a security threat to the President”, defended Kalirani.

The development has vindicated opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) who protested against the allocation of MK1.4 billion (US$2 million) to the State Residences budget allocation arguing that it was too much based on its functionaries.

“We all expect the president to walk the talk when it comes to the implementation of necessary priority that would benefit the local man. There was an outcry when this government bought expensive cars for Parliamentary leadership. Why is government doing all of this?

“While Malawians are grappling with poverty, this procurement could have been weighed as its seen as milking a very thin cow”, said Ezekiel Chingoma, Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) deputy publicity secretary as quoted in the Weekend Nation.

Bilateral donors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have postponed its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to Malawi to next year due to over expenditure as the nations funds usage is bigger than its economy.