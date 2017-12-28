LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nine people are said to have lost their lives out of 12 road accidents during Christmas holidays across the nation.

This is an improvement when compared to 2016 Christmas holidays when 15 people died out of 16 road accidents that occurred.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera told the Maravi Post that most accidents happened due to over speeding and reckless overtaking.

Kadadzera therefore is advising road users to take precaution measures and not drinking while driving.

“Our appeal is to all road users to follow road traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. Most of these accidents occurred due to over speeding and reckless overtaking.

“We are warning all drivers found over speeding, drinking and driving will not be spot fined, but will be arrested and taken to court for legal action,” warned Kadadzera.