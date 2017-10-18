OPEN LETTER

By Phillip Kamangirah

Mr. President, with all due respect and honour, I hereby submit my anger following the very disgracing results of the by-elections that took place yesterday, in which MCP has become untouchable and victorious.

To begin with, many people you have entrusted with power do not wish you well. They seem to be loyal and very committed, yet they are evil. (Mimbulu). I am aware how many lies they have brought on your table. I know some have become fortnight millionaires just as a result of these by elections.

Mr. President! It is not just shameful but also embarrassing to see the party in Government losing almost all seats to an opposition party. This clearly shows that things are falling apart in the DPP.

Your Excellency Sir, the failure of DPP in the by-elections, should be a wake-up call so that you put strategic people in strategic thinking, otherwise expect the very shocking news of your life in 2019.

It is clear that the MCP continues gaining momentum and slowly DPP is losing popularity. You are surrounded with people who are not there to serve the interests of Malawians, but rather satisfying their own. This is very dangerous, Your Excellency. These people continue cheating you to the extent of imposing candidates on voters, forgetting that Malawi’s democracy is daily maturing.

When you see a goat running in the morning, it is either that something is chasing it or it is chasing something.

Time is RIPE now for you to restructure the whole system in your Party; starting from the top positions including that of the Secretary-General, if at all you are to regain the trust of the electorate. Any failure to act now, trust me Your Excellency, the DPP is seriously looming for destruction.

Congratulation to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Philip Kamangirah is a regular contributor of the Maravi Post.

The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the Publisher or the Editor of the Maravi Post.