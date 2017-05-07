LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s media conglomerate, Times Group, on Saturday scooped multiple awards during 2017 MISA Malawi gala that saw it retaining the best print media.

The media giant, Times Groups achievement beat all odds despite the tussle with government agency including Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) over tax evasion of MK1.6 billion.

MRA early this year even went further sealing the oldest media house which was largely seen as political muzzling over the country’s press due to its tirelessness in exposing Zambia-maize saga that saw the sucking of George Chaponda as Agriculture minister.

Zodiak Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBS) remains the household name in radio programming and online publication though many online publications such as The Maravi Posts, Nyasa Times, and Malawi 24 among others still question its supremacy over best online publication.

Nation Publication Limited (NPL) had a consolation pick following its young and talented journalist Albert Sharra wining The Overall winner of 2017 MISA Malawi awards.

Speaker of National Assembly, Richard Msowoya, Minister of Information who is also government spokesperson Nicolas Dausi, Save the Children and American Embassy officials graced the Media Gala night.

The awards were part of this year’s World Press Freedom Day which falls on May 3, yearly but in Malawi the day will be commemorated on May 6, in the capital Lilongwe where various activities including public debate, freedom walk and sporting activities will take place to mark the day.

Almost all winners in all categories walked away with cash, laptops, TV decoders and trophies as a token of appreciation for their work they demonstrated in the past year in their duties of bringing out critical issues affecting the general public through writing and radio special report.

On the downside, however, there was no LifeTime Achiever Award for this year as entries failed to impress judges due to poor quality of work.

Below is the list summary of the award in all categories;

Best Business and Economic Award

Print: Rabecca Chimjeka (NPL)

Electronic: Tadara Kaladzera

Best Human Right Awards

Print: Yohane Simon (Times Group)

Electronic: Suzgo Chitete (MBC)

Best Education Awards

Print: Albert Sharra (NPL)

Electronic: Innocent Kumchedwa (Maziko Radio)

Best Child Marriage Awards

Print: Bobby Kabango (NPL)

Electronic: Alick Ponje (Times TV)

Best Water and Sanitation Awards

Print: Josephine Chinere (Times Group)

Electronic: Thomas Kachere (MIJ Radio)

Best Investigative Award

Print: Deogratias Mmana (Time Groups)

Electronic: Thomas Kachere (MIJ radio)

Best Photo Journalist Award

Bobby Kabango (NPL)

Best Chichewa Awards

Print: Bobby Kabango (NPL)

Electronic: Noel Mkubwi (ZBS)

Best Sport Award

Pledge Jari ( Times Group)

Best Mazengera Awards

Print: Josephine Chinere (Times Group)

Electronic: William Kumwembe (Times TV)

Best Agriculture Awards

Print: Deogratias Mmana (Times Group)

Electronic: Whyton Kapasule (Times Radio)

Best Public Infrastructures

Print: Martha Chilambo (NPL)

Electronic: Titus Linze (Yoneco Radio)

Farm Trust Radio Award

Bashiru Amini (MBC)

Best Safety and Security Awards

Print: Joseph Mwale (NPL)

Electronic: Aston Gondwe (MBC)

Best Ribbon Wards

Print Brian Ligomeka (Times Group)

Electronic: Eunis Shame (MBC)

Best Pediatric and HIV/AIDS Wards

Print: Albert Sharra (NPL)

Electronic: Wilson Henry (ZBS)

Best Medicine Wards

Print: John Chirwa (NPL)

Electronic: Raphael Mlozowa (ZBS)

Best Tourism Awards

Print: Brian Ligomeka (Times Group)

Electronic: Innocent Kumchedwa (Maziko Radio)

Best ICT Awards

Print: Brian Ligomeka (Times Group)

Electronic: Mphatso Katona (Times TV)

Best Arts Ward

Print: Charles Mpaka (Times Group)

Best Good Governance Wards

Print: Joseph Mwale (NPL)

Electronic: Faith Kamtambe (Times TV)

Best Blogger Award

Golden Matonga (NPL)

Best Radio Talk Show Award

Thomas Kachere (MIJ Radio)

Best Newspaper Column

Madalitso Mussa (Times Group)

Best Electronic TV Awards

Times TV (Times Group)

Best Electronic Radio Award

ZBS (Zodiak)

Best Electronic online Award

ZBS (Zodiak)

Best Print Award

Times Group

Overall Winner Award

Albert Sharra (NPL)