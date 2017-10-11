ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) in conjunction with Malawi Examination Board (MANEB) on Wednesday released 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results after a week of speculation.

Out of 136, 247 candidates who sat the exams with six subjects English inclusive, 84,009 have passed representing 61.66 percentage.

In the a press statement released and made available to The Maravi Post but signed by MoEST principal secretary, Ken Ndala says out of 62,441 female candidates who sat the exams only 34, 837 passed representing 55.79%.

The statement said out of 73,806 male candidates only 49,172 got the paper representing 66.62%.

MANEB adds that out of 80,318 internal candidates who sat for the paper, 51, 770 passed with 64.46% while out of 22,937 external candidates only 13, 327 passed with 58.10%.

The board disclosed that out of 32, 992 open distance candidates, 18,912 got the exams right with 57.32%.

The statement further adds that, there were 415 special needs candidates who sat the paper only 227 passed representing 54.70%.

214 were females and 107 passed with 50% while 207 were males that 120 got the paper representing 59.70%.

“1979 candidates have their exams withheld pending investigation. And those who wrote the exams without following proper entry have not graded and their exams results do not appear on the pass list” add the statement.

Results Links:

Main Results Link