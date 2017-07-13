Mzuzu (Maravipost)—Malawi National Examination board (MANEB) has not yet paid teachers who invigilated the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination, Maravi Post has learnt.

Speaking in an interview with Times Radio, Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) General Secretary Charles Kumchenga lamented the conduct of MANEB and said that they are still waiting for the Zomba based examination body to give them money.

MANEB is supposed to pay about K1.2 billion to the invigilators. The body admitted that it is broke and that it has requested the Ministry of Finance to bail it out.

MANEB spokesperson Simeon Maganga said that the board is trying its level best to push the Ministry of Finance to give them the money.

However, Kumchenga is not amused with MANEB’s exploitative conduct. He argued that it does not make sense for MANEB to behave in this manner cognizant of the fact that the body abolished administration of Junior Certificate Examination in the name of saving money.

He lamented that it does not make sense for TUM to be complaining of the same problem every year.