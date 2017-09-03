LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much-awaited Malawi Tourism Expo that is underway in the capital Lilongwe greatly excited the South African Government, and led to the signing of the five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, focuses on five thematic areas that includes marketing and promotion, tourism investment, exchange of information, scholarship and fellowship, and trainings.

The agreement is expected to be implemented through technical working committee drawn from officials of the two countries.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Malawi Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa, expressed gratitude over the agreement and said it is a leeway to boosting the Malawi tourism sector.

Mussa said the agreement has come at the right time when Malawi is considering the tourism sector as another forex earner.

The m-Minister assured Malawi that through the MoU, they will enjoy the tourism ventures with their counterparts in South Africa without any hurdles.

“Despite being in a very mutual relationship with RSA, there was no formal commitment on tourism which Malawi can benefit a lot on forex earnings. We want our people in the sector to share experiences that boost the sector.

“Malawi government will make sure that the MoU bears fruits in its shortest term that our economies must growth instantly. Therefore, I’m urging Malawians to make use of this opportunity in excelling with business venture,” urges Mussa.

In her remarks, RSA Minister of Tourism Tokozikile Xasa, did not minced words with the warm welcome to the Malawi’s tourism expo; she said it is time for people in her country to seriously invest in Malawi.

Xasa assured Malawi of implementing the MoU and said that Malawi stands a better chance of attracting South African tourists, due to its richness of natural beauty.

“The agreement is the beginning of good things in the boosting of the tourism sector between Malawi and RSA. This will provide opportunities for business investment in Malawi, particularly on the lakeside, which has the natural set that attract tourists,” said Xasa.

The three-day C, which is the first of its kind, was organized as part of the Government’s strategy to accord tourism a ‘priority status’ in the Malawi Development Goals. The Goals include tourism as a key economic driver for social economic development.

The Tourism Expo, dubbed ‘Takulandilani,’ runs from August 30 to September 1, 2017, has attracted international buyers, visitors, and key source markets from the United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

This is where local and international tourism stakeholders exhibit different tourism products to enhance their visibility as a tourist destination and build business relationships.